Joe Rogan's half-sister Rosa vehemently denies podcaster's abuse allegations against their father but is proud of Donald Trump support

Joe Rogan's half-sister Rosa has categorically denied the abuse allegations that the podcaster had previously made against their father. Nevertheless, Rosa expressed her appreciation for Rogan for the purported support he's lent to Donald Trump.

Back in 2015, Rogan spoke to Rolling Stone and indicated that his biological father was a violent person. Per the New York Post, Rogan, on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, claimed that his father was a "psychotic person who beat the f*** out of his mother."

Per the San Francisco Chronicle, Joe Rogan, his sister Laura, and their mother, Susan Lembo, left New Jersey and moved to San Francisco when Joe was seven. Susan later married another person, and Joe Rogan Sr. also remarried and had two daughters named Rosa and Bridget.

Rogan's half-sister, Rosa Rogan Lunelli, recently spoke to the Daily Mail and refuted the abuse claims that he'd levied against their father, noting that they sent a legal letter to Rogan in 2022 warning him against making defamatory statements over the years. She believes it's why Rogan has since refrained from publicly discussing the abuse allegations.

Rosa implied they'd previously attempted to connect with their half-brother, but he allegedly responded disapprovingly:

“Ever since Joe’s receipt of the attorneys’ letter, he has no longer spoken about his claims of abuse... My family adamantly denies those claims. There has been no contact on Joe’s part with wanting to meet our father, nor us.”

Rosa explained that she and her sister had a wonderful childhood, further underscoring that their father, the 83-year-old Rogan Sr., wasn't a violent man. Moreover, Rosa praised the UFC commentator for his support for U.S. President Donald Trump. Opining that Rogan helped Trump become president, Rosa said:

“It was absolutely an influential moment of the campaign when Joe interviewed Donald Trump before the election... Joe has the ability to shape people’s thoughts, feelings, and attitudes through his podcast, so bringing President Trump on was huge. Our family was happy the podcast was so successful for the Trump campaign.” [*H/T Daily Mail for the quotes]

Joe Rogan's father's response to abuse allegations

Rogan's other half-sister, Bridget Rogan Carselda, similarly denied the allegations. In 2022, Joe Rogan's father spoke to The US Sun. He urged his son, whom he's been estranged for around 50 years, publicly disagreed and legally feuded against, to hear his side of the story. Rogan previously suggested that his father beat up a nephew and perpetrated violence against women and children.

Rogan Sr. signaled he was on his "way out," seemingly referencing his age, and expressed interest in his son reconciling with his half-sisters and their family. Rogan Sr., who was himself a police officer in New Jersey, fired back at the abuse allegations by claiming that there was no legal action taken against him back in the day:

“When they left me, there was no police reports, no complaints against me, no restraining orders, nothing.”

