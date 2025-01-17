Joe Rogan's ice-cold allegation of communism against "c**ksucker" Justin Trudeau draws mass support: "We've become a cautionary tale for the USA"

Joe Rogan recently put Justin Trudeau on blast, and it appears netizens agree with the podcaster's opinion on the Canadian politician. Rogan accused Trudeau of taking Canada down a communist path and slammed some of his anti-free speech policies.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Steven Rinella (JRE #2258), the UFC commentator shared his thoughts on Trudeau's tenure as Canadian Prime Minister and said:

"Their [Canadians] ability to express themselves on the internet has been severely limited. It's really weird, man... You could walk there, and it's f**ked... It shows you what can happen here if you don't have the right laws. People like that f**khead Justin... that c**ksucker... I don't talk this way about anybody. I genuinely despise people like that... He's leading that country on the road to legitimate communism."

After @truckdriverpleb shared a clip from the episode in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"Rogan talks about him like 80% of people who talk about him in Canada."

Another fan wrote:

"My fellow Canadians... We've become a cautionary tale for the USA. This is sooooo bad."

Check out some more reactions below:

When Joe Rogan explained why he didn't want to visit Canada

Last year, Joe Rogan explained why he's not too keen on visiting Canada. The UFC commentator revealed that he wasn't a fan of Justin Trudeau's leadership and claimed he wouldn't visit the country till the "communist takeover" stopped.

In an episode of the JRE podcast with Sam Morril, Rogan slammed Trudeau's policymaking and claimed he was "done" with Canada. He said:

""F*ck You!” I’m done with Canada... I just don’t trust any of it up there. I think they’re so far into tyranny right now, the laws that they’re passing, the sh*t that they’re doing, the erosion of people’s rights. Like, I don’t want to support it. I think it’s f*cking horrible... They’re in the middle of a full-blown communist takeover.”

Trudeau notably announced that he'd be stepping down as Canada's PM earlier this month and would vacate his office as soon as a replacement was elected by the Liberal Party.

