Photos: Joe Rogan's physique comparison during Fear Factor vs current day

Over the years, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has developed the image of a man who likes to keep fit at all times. His dedication towards fitness can be seen when one compares his images of the past to now.

Image Credit: Twitter: @yourewelcommme, Instagram: @joerogan

In the image above, on the left, we see Joe Rogan's image from the time he was a host on Fear Factor. On the right, we have an image of Rogan from the year 2022. If one observes keenly, the color commentator's physique does not look different.

This is indeed a great achievement as Rogan has been able to take good care of his body even after all these years. Rogan's fitness can be attributed to his solid training regime along with a top-notch diet and recovery.

During an episode of his podcast, Rogan detailed his training regime. The color commentator mentioned doing yoga and lifting weights. He said:

"I say, 'I have to do yoga two times this week' and 'I have to lift weights three times this week' and 'I have to run twice this week.' And however I fit that in, I fit that in. But I owe those things so I have to get those things in. The only exceptions are injuries and sickness. That's the schedule."

Furthermore, Rogan also spoke about his diet and spoke about his vitamin intake, saying:

"The diet is pretty strict in terms of no bread, very few carbs, no sugar, no bullshit. Healthy food, a lot of vegetables and a lot of game meat, mostly wild game. I take vitamin supplements every day. I take multivitamins, I take probiotics, I take vitamin B12 and D." [H/T Sports Joe]

What martial arts does Joe Rogan practice?

Even before Joe Rogan began his career with the UFC, the veteran broadcaster was heavily involved with martial arts. Rogan also competed in Taekwondo until he decided to take on other pursuits.

The JRE podcast host started off by training Taekwondo at the age of 14. He experienced a lot of success as he became a US Open Grand champion. Apart from that, Rogan was also a Massachusetts full-contact taekwondo champion for four consecutive years.

As of now, Rogan also trains Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The UFC color commentator has a black belt in the latter under 10th Planet founder and famous BJJ practitioner Eddie Bravo.

Joe Rogan has often credited martial arts as a positive tool in his life. During one of his interviews, Rogan mentioned his achievements in life are due to his training in martial arts. He said:

“I wouldn't have achieved anything in life without martial arts. Martial arts was definitely the best vehicle for me to develop my human potential. I developed so much discipline and so much insight about life that I don't think I really would have learned otherwise." [H/T Black Belt]

Rogan's proficiency in the combative arts can be seen in some of his videos on social media. In fact, the veteran color commentator once taught the turning sidekick to former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

