Joe Rogan's podcast guest's call to eradicate the woke "mind virus" receives support from Elon Musk: "It has to be a continuous cultural war" 

In episode #2263 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Professor and Global Ambassador at Northwood University, Gad Saad, joined the conversation. Known for his expertise in evolutionary psychology and his critiques of certain modern ideologies, Saad discussed what he refers to as the "Woke Mind Virus." The discussion quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate. Among those who reacted to the conversation was tech billionaire Elon Musk.

During the podcast, Joe Rogan and Gad Saad discussed a plethora of topics, including what Saad refers to as the “Woke Mind Virus.” Taking a dig at those who believe in more than two genders, Saad asserted that the ideology of wokeism has been embedded in society for 50 to 100 years.

He emphasized that it cannot be eradicated within a four-year presidential term of Donald Trump. Instead, he argued that it requires an ongoing cultural battle. The professor explained:

"With the woke mind virus if you don't completely do the antibiotic regimen fully which in this case means eradicating all those parasitic ideas everywhere right? It took 50 to 100 years for those bad ideas to originally be spawned and flourish in the university ecosystem. So you're not going to get rid of them in a 4-year term with Donald Trump. It has to be a continuous cultural war to eradicate those."

Mario Nawfal shared a clip of Gad Saad’s remarks on X, which quickly caught the attention of Musk. The tech billionaire, who has frequently criticized what he describes as the dangers of wokeism, particularly in relation to gender identity debates, reshared the clip and made a bold assertion. Musk firmly stated his stance on the issue, writing:

“Yes, we will.”

Check out Elon Musk's X post below:

Joe Rogan praises Elon Musk for running multiple companies

In the aforementioned episode of (JRE), Joe Rogan praised Elon Musk for his ability to successfully run multiple companies simultaneously, calling him a "once-in-a-generation" figure. Rogan lauded Musk’s work ethic and vision, stating:

"If we didn't live in a time of Elon Musk and you were studying him in history, you'd be like, 'Jesus Christ. What was that guy like? That guy must have been insane.' This guy's running five different companies simultaneously. Unbelievable. [He's] trying to develop the Department of Government Efficiency at the same time, and he's a very unique human being that exists once every who knows how many generations?”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (2:32:00):

