  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Joe Rogan's podcast guest speculates how Kamala Harris' campaign might have bypassed legal hurdles to secure celebrity endorsements worth $56 million

Joe Rogan's podcast guest speculates how Kamala Harris' campaign might have bypassed legal hurdles to secure celebrity endorsements worth $56 million

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Nov 15, 2024 20:42 GMT
UFC 281: Frevola v Azaitar - Source: Getty
Joe Rogan's guest discuss how Kamala Harris may have bypassed the legal hurdles in celebrity endorsement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ever since Kamala Harris was defeated by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, claims have been circulating on social media about her spending on her campaign through celebrity endorsements.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, with guest Jeff Dye, Rogan discussed how Harris allegedly bypassed legal hurdles to spend $56 million on celebrity endorsements.

Many Hollywood celebrities endorsed the former vice president, including notable figures like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, and many others. However, Winfrey dismissed all claims that she was paid to endorse Harris.

During their discussion, Dye mentioned how Harris might have passed the legal hurdle. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
“That's how you do it because it's a performance right so you pay them to perform that's the difference… they give it to the groups the groups pay the performers and the people.”

Rogan looked shocked by the amount of spending and said:

“They cut checks to left-leaning groups so they spend money to get people to talk… they also spent north of $56 million on payroll and payroll taxes in just three months that's crazy.”

Check out Joe Rogan and Jeff Dye’s comments below (1:23:15):

youtube-cover

Joe Rogan slams Kamala Harris for allegedly spending millions on celebrity endorsements

One of the primary agendas of Kamala Harris' campaign was Hollywood celebrities endorsing and showing support for her vocally throughout the campaign. Many people started criticizing her and accusing Harris of spending millions of dollars on the campaign. According to reports, she spent six figures on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

Joe Rogan, in the aforementioned podcast, discussed numerous political topics with comedian Jeff Dye. While talking about Harris' spending on celebrity endorsements, Rogan claimed she spent $20 million of taxpayers' money on them.

When asked how much she must have paid Beyoncé, Rogan replied, saying:

"She had $10 million. But, hold on, she talked for, like, three minutes. That's good. I mean, that's enough. It's plenty, it's perfect. It's a good deal, the taxpayers' money!" (1:17:45)

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी