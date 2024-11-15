Joe Rogan's podcast guest speculates how Kamala Harris' campaign might have bypassed legal hurdles to secure celebrity endorsements worth $56 million

Ever since Kamala Harris was defeated by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, claims have been circulating on social media about her spending on her campaign through celebrity endorsements.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, with guest Jeff Dye, Rogan discussed how Harris allegedly bypassed legal hurdles to spend $56 million on celebrity endorsements.

Many Hollywood celebrities endorsed the former vice president, including notable figures like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, and many others. However, Winfrey dismissed all claims that she was paid to endorse Harris.

During their discussion, Dye mentioned how Harris might have passed the legal hurdle. He said:

“That's how you do it because it's a performance right so you pay them to perform that's the difference… they give it to the groups the groups pay the performers and the people.”

Rogan looked shocked by the amount of spending and said:

“They cut checks to left-leaning groups so they spend money to get people to talk… they also spent north of $56 million on payroll and payroll taxes in just three months that's crazy.”

Check out Joe Rogan and Jeff Dye’s comments below (1:23:15):

Joe Rogan slams Kamala Harris for allegedly spending millions on celebrity endorsements

One of the primary agendas of Kamala Harris' campaign was Hollywood celebrities endorsing and showing support for her vocally throughout the campaign. Many people started criticizing her and accusing Harris of spending millions of dollars on the campaign. According to reports, she spent six figures on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

Joe Rogan, in the aforementioned podcast, discussed numerous political topics with comedian Jeff Dye. While talking about Harris' spending on celebrity endorsements, Rogan claimed she spent $20 million of taxpayers' money on them.

When asked how much she must have paid Beyoncé, Rogan replied, saying:

"She had $10 million. But, hold on, she talked for, like, three minutes. That's good. I mean, that's enough. It's plenty, it's perfect. It's a good deal, the taxpayers' money!" (1:17:45)

