Joe Rogan's UFC 315 replacement falls flat with fans as calls mount to shake up commentary team: "Are we being punished?" 

A few months ago, Joe Rogan stated that he would not be available for the UFC 315 scheduled to take place in Montreal, Canada. As the event is approaching this weekend, the promotion has replaced Rogan with former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz as the commentator, which has sparked reactions from fans.
Rogan has been one of the prominent voices of the UFC since the early 2000s. Over the years, he has been present at almost every major UFC event. However, recently, the 57-year-old has chosen not to participate in PPV events outside the United States. This decision also applies to Canada, which Rogan believes is not necessary for him to visit and work.
Check out the post below:
Several fight fans and netizens quickly went to the comments section of @MMAFighting's post to share their reactions on the replacement, with one user writing:
"Are we being punished? 😆 🤣"
Others commented:
"Am I the only one who can't stand Cruz on commentary? Prefer Felder or Sanko 100%."
"6 hours of Cruz talking about the jab, and front foot of every fighter"
"Can we all agree that Dominic Cruz is the worst guy on the panel? Paul Felder’s next. If anybody’s from Milwaukee, Paul Fielder has a hard on for them."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Jack Della Maddalena reacts to Joe Rogan's unavailability at UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena is scheduled to headline UFC 315 against Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. In a recent interview with Main Event TV, the Australian was asked about Joe Rogan's absence from his first UFC championship fight.
In response, Della Maddalena expressed that he is not particularly concerned about the commentary team for the pay-per-view event and stated:
"I don't know Joe. I think he just sticks to the US pretty strong, but that's alright, that's alright! It doesn't matter. They will have good commentators there, but as long as the team there, I'll be happy."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below: