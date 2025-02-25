Joe Rogan's "unquestioned trust in the establishment" slammed by American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann for "an*l beads" chat with Magnus Carlsen

Joe Rogan recently sat down for a chat with Magnus Carlsen in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE), and it appears Hans Neimann wasn't happy about some of the things discussed on the show.

Carlsen faced a 19-year-old Neimann at the Sinquefield Cup in 2022. After surprisingly losing to the American, Carlsen faced his rival again at the Julius Baer Generation Cup a few weeks later. However, the Norwegian grandmaster withdrew from the match after just one move.

In the aftermath, many speculated that Neimann had cheated using an*l beads and was allegedly using a computer system to guide him via signals or codes. It's worth noting that Neimann has categorically dismissed these allegations and has reportedly had his name cleared by multiple chess organizations.

During his appearance on the JRE podcast (#2275), Carlsen addressed his controversial rematch against Neimann and clarified that he didn't believe the speculations at all. However, the American grandmaster wasn't happy about the way he was spoken of and questioned Rogan's lack of pushback. In an X post, he wrote:

"Surprised to see unquestioned trust in the establishment. @joerogan, your podcast has always been about challenging the narrative. Ready to share the truth anytime."

Magnus Carlsen shares thoughts on Hans Neimann rematch controversy on Joe Rogan's podcast

During his conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Magnus Carlsen addressed the controversy surrounding Hans Neimann and alleged "an*l beads" usage.

Explaining how the rumor began on his friends' streaming portal, Carlsen dismissed believing the allegation and said:

"So, actually, it started in one of my friends' streamer channel. Like, one random guy said, made a comment about an*l beads, and he was like, 'Yeah. Maybe.' And then I think it became -- it started taking the rounds in Reddit. And then Elon [Musk] saw it, tweeted about it, and then obviously it blew up."

He continued:

"I think it was Marc Andreessen who said like, 'That would be one way to do it.' But I really, really, really don't believe that that has happened. I think it has no connection to reality. But it just became a thing of its own."

Catch Magnus Carlsen's comments below (3:52):

