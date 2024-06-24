Joe Rogan says we're approaching point where reality and simulation are nearly indistinguishable: "I think we're close"

Joe Rogan has been known to share his thoughts on a wide variety of topics on his world renowned podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator recently revealed that he believes that society is close to a point where there is no distinguishable difference between reality and artificial intelligence, better known as AI.

Speaking to guest Noland Arbaugh on episode #2167 of his hit podcast, Rogan was asked if we are dreaming in AI, responding:

"I think we're close. I think if the simulation is real. It seems ridiculous now less so than it did five years ago, but I think five years from now, it will seem likely. I think it's all interconnected in some very bizarre way. I think we were slowly building towards that connection with all of this technology and all these new innovations and all of a greater understanding of quantum physics and space and all these different [things]."

He continued:

"As they build on all this stuff, I think it's going to become more and more likely that this whole thing is somehow another real, but not real at the same time. Neither a simulation not actual reality, like a hybrid of these things."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on the connection between reality and simulation below (4:20):

Rogan's guest became the first person to receive a brain chip implant by Neuralink, Elon Musk's neurotechnology company. He revealed that he is excited for the data collection that will come from the project and what can be learned from his brain.

Joe Rogan believes Noland Arbaugh could inspire future movie

Joe Rogan often hosts quite interesting guests on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Noland Arbaugh certainly fit the bill as the first recipient of Neuralink's brain chip implant. The UFC commentator believes his story could inspire a future movie, stating:

"I have a feeling if there's a movie that they do in the future about how the world changed in 2024, you're going to be in that movie."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:20):

Rogan added that the movie could likely be made through AI. Arbaugh became quadriplegic in 2016 after a swimming accident that led to a severe spinal cord injury. He was able to regain digital autonomy after becoming the first person to have the Neuralink brain chip implanted in 2024.