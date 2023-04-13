Joe Rogan is concerned about the future after an AI-generated episode of his podcast was created and uploaded to YouTube.

The UFC color commentator is no stranger to AI and has discussed the topic on multiple occasions on JRE. Rogan's general consensus is that the human race is headed towards an AI-dominated future, but he has often joked about The Terminator movie franchise as a warning for the technology to not stray too far.

The 55-year-old's worries have likely accelerated since, after he was linked by a fan on Twitter to the brand new episode of 'Joe Rogan AI Experience Episode #001'.

Reacting to the AI-generated episode of his podcast, Rogan stated that this was the start of a "slippery" slope. He wrote:

"This is going to get very slippery, kids."

During the first segment of the episode, the AI version of himself opened with a self-aware monolog about the podcast:

"Ladies and gentleman, welcome to the very first episode of the Joe Rogan AI Experience. I'm your host Joe Rogan, or atleast that's what this AI model thinks I sound like. Let me tell you folks, this is some next-level stuff we've got going on here today. Every single word of this podcast has been generated with the help of ChatGPT...I am not the real Rogan."

Joe Rogan believes an alien invasion could prevent the war in Ukraine

During a recent episode of the JRE podcast, Rogan welcomed author and chef Eddie Huang to the show. The pair discussed a host of topics before landing in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Joe Rogan suggested that he believes it would take a global phenomenon to stop the war from happening between the two European countries. The 55-year-old then storied a hypothetical scenario where a UFO landing would force the world to come together and put an end to all wars.

He said:

"Imagine if Russia moves nukes into Belarus, which is reportedly happening. Then suddenly, a giant ship hovers down over the battlefield, where everybody's like 'Holy f*ck.' Then you realize this thing's from another planet as it sends out satellite ships across the world."

Rogan added:

"Would you conquer them [Earth] that way? Would you do it that way if you were an alien though? Or would you force these dummies to create artificial intelligence which eventually takes them over?"

