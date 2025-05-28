Joe Rogan shares blunt take on the idea of a female U.S. president while lauding motherhood: "Thank you for your service"

Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the idea of a female United States president. It has been a prominent topic in American political discourse, and a few women have been nominated, especially in recent decades. However, the nation is yet to get its first female president.

Ad

In the recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that aired on May 22, Joe Rogan and his guest, comedian Jimmy Carr, discussed the topic. Rogan reminisced about a piece from his old stand-up comedy show, in which he stated that the desire to have a female president drove his mother's decision to vote for Hillary Clinton in the election.

He then shared his thoughts on a woman president, stating:

"You already make all the people. There's eight billion people, all made by women. I go, 'You want to be president too? What else do you want? You want everything?"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan then discussed motherhood and highlighted its significance, adding:

"We don't celebrate the craziest thing - which is, women make human life. Without them, it is not possible for any of us to be here. And, that is almost inconsequential. We don't even talk about [the sacrifices]. Thank you for your service - We really should say that to every mom - Thank you for your service, you're making humans. Especially if you're doing a great job... If you're a solid mom, that's amazing."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:50):

Ad

Joe Rogan highlights the importance of having a good mother

Speaking further in the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan highlighted that most people appreciate having a good mother only when they come across people who face challenges in their family lives.

He then added:

"There's so many people out there that are going through so much, just with family life... That a good mom, a mom that takes good care of you, you don't appreciate it because you think you're supposed to have that. But my God, it's so important. We are more impressed with CEOs, that's hilarious!" [13:35]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.