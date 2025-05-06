Joe Rogan shares honest take on the American school system allegedly "designed by the Rockefellers" on JRE podcast

Joe Rogan is one of the most influential but also divisive personalities in all of media today. His popularity amongst all demographics stems from his insistence to be honest with his opinions and never fear judgement from the public.

One fine example was when the podcasting pioneer had famous chef and TV personality Jose Andres over on his hit show, The Joe Rogan Experience. An interesting part of the conversation was when they brushed on the school system in America.

Rogan said:

"The thing is, school was designed to make good factory workers. That's what school was designed for. The American school system, at least. It was designed by the Rockefellers. What they're essentially doing was preparing people to be cogs in a wheel."

He continued:

"They were preparing people to just show up, and do what you're told, and live this life of quiet desperation. And just sit there and absorb whatever they tell you to, because you're going to have to work and do something you don't want to do all day long. Then show up and do it again until your body stops working and you die."

Listen to Joe Rogan here:

Joe Rogan and Jose Andres debate American school system

In contrast to Rogan's statement, his guest, Jose Andres, didn't agree with his take, saying (via Joe Rogan Experience podcast):

"I don't know if I will 100% agree with that statement in the sense that this was created by design, I think...The schools and education go way beyond America and go back in time. [There was] always an interest for writing and teaching and sharing knowledge and obviously, the very few lucky ones - centuries and centuries ago - were the ones that were able to acquire that knowledge."

While Rogan agreed with Cruz on the fact that education goes way back in history, he pointed out that the American education forces little children to sit in classes all day, which is his main problem with it. Cruz then said that perhaps the montessori school system might be a good alternative.

Listen to the conversation here (12:14):

