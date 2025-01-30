Joe Rogan shares honest thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight: "I'm happy they made money"

Joe Rogan has mixed feelings about the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match that took place last November at AT&T Stadium in Texas. It was Tyson's first professional boxing match since 2005, and despite his fearsome reputation, there were concerns that Father Time would rear its head during the fight against Paul.

Tyson spoke with venom at the pre-fight press conferences, and hope was cultivated that 'Iron Mike' could muster up one last epic performance to flatline 'The Problem Child' in what would have been an absolute spectacle.

However, what unfolded was the exact opposite, as Tyson began fatiguing before the end of round one in a contest that was immensely difficult to watch. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC color commentator was asked by guest Gad Saad about the Paul vs. Tyson bout.

He said:

"I'm happy they made money. I'll leave it at that. That's what I think. I think it looked like sparring to me. It didn't look like anybody was trying to hurt anybody, really. Which is good. Whatever. Draw your own conclusions, I have no facts."

Catch Rogan's comments on Paul vs. Tyson below (1:14:15):

Jiri Prochazka opens up on wild weight-cut mishap during Joe Rogan podcast

Jiri Prochakza delivered his best performance in years against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 on Jan 18. The former champion appeared to have improved his striking defense and was landing crisp counter-strikes seemingly at will.

'Sweet Dreams' suffered a third-round KO defeat, his second consecutive stoppage loss.

Several days after the event, Prochazka appeared on JRE to recap his performance. During the episode, Rogan noted that 'BJP' was unusually light during the bout, weighing only 208 pounds on fight night, three pounds above the 205-pound limit.

Prochazka then shared a crazy weight-cut miscalculation that saw him cut down to 200 pounds instead of 205 pounds. He said:

"I thought I would do my best [if] I went to the sauna the night before the weigh-ins and spend [time] there. I switched myself [off] in the sauna and was there for like 2 hours... The next day I went to do the control weight, and there I [weigh] 91kg , I am fighting at 93.5kg. I was 2.5kg under my weight... I tried to hide myself from other guys and I drank one liter of water, second liter of water."

Catch Prochazka telling Joe Rogan about his weight cut below (17:55):

