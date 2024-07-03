Joe Rogan shares humorous take on why he’s lucky to have daughters, not sons: "Gotta keep this fu*king savage out of jail"

Joe Rogan is known for voice his opinion on a wide variety of topics on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator, who has two biological daughters and one stepdaughter, recently revealed that he believes he is lucky to have all girls.

Speaking to guest Sebastian Junger on episode #2171 of his world-renowned podcast, Rogan stated:

"I have all girls so they're mad at me for stuff that doesn't even make sense... I've got a 14 and 16 and then a grown one, 27 year old... They're just different. It's just women and girls are just different. I think the universe did me a solid by giving me only daughters because you have a different perspective hanging - like, if I had a son, I'd be like, 'oh, I got to keep this f**king savage out of jail' because I'm passing my genes."

Rogan continued:

"That kid has got to go to the gym. I mean, I got to get you into a jiu-jitsu gym early. You've got to start doing challenging things early. And then also you have to deal with the fact that you have a successful father and that puts a lot of pressure on a kid because a lot of kids they try to measure up to their parents or compete with their fathers in some sort of strange way. So, you've got to mitigate that in advance and tell them that you're there for them, you're on their side."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on why he is lucky to have daughters instead of sons below (4:08):

Rogan added that girls are much different to raise from boys. He noted that he did not understand the differences between the two until he began raising children. His guest agreed, noting that there is nothing to learn from boys, which is not the case with girls.

Joe Rogan believes 2024 mayoral race could bring an end to San Francisco

Joe Rogan recently hosted Tyler Fischer on episode #2168 of JRE. The UFC commentator revealed that he believes the 2024 mayoral race could bring an end to the city of San Francisco, stating:

"I was telling you before this, this mayoral race in San Francisco - this might be the end. This might be - like, San Francisco is a failed city. I mean, it really is, but there's no better indication of how failed it is than listening to this debate. Listening to these people argue about what's important in San Francisco."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on San Francisco and their upcoming mayoral election below:

Rogan played a clip from the debate in which one of the candidates was asked to name three drag queens. He noted that such knowledge has no bearing on one's ability to lead a city.

