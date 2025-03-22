Joe Rogan shares insightful advice with former Love Island star Chris Williamson: "They wanna pretend"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently advised former Love Island contestant Chris Williamson what a man should do before deciding to marry a woman. Though not his forte, Rogan's relationship advice was indeed insightful.

Williamson featured in the first season of the reality show Love Island. The 37-year-old currently is the host of the Modern Wisdom podcast, which has more than three million YouTube subscribers.

Williamson is currently in a relationship with women for a little over six months. He shared his relationship status on episode #2293 of Joe Rogan Experience, prompting insightful advice from the acclaimed podcast host.

"You just need to see what people are like when they're with you all the time because people put on a show. They put on a show. You're a handsome guy, you're successful, they want to impress you, they wanna pretend they're something that you would love," Rogan said.

The 57-year-old asserted that successful people might attract partners whose intention might be to change them.

"Then maybe they have ideas of morphing you and changing you over time, you know, like you get a car. It's pretty good, but I like to update the engine, do some sh*t to the tires, maybe change the way the interior looks. You start changing it, and then all of a sudden, Chris is wearing different clothes. What's going on, Chris?" Rogan added.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:09:41):

When Joe Rogan gave relationship advice to Lex Fridman

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a close friend of popular podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman. As such, the 41-year-old hosted Rogan on episode #300 of his acclaimed Lex Fridman podcast. It was Rogan's second appearance on the show.

Interestingly, Fridman asked Rogan about relationship advice on the podcast, to which the UFC commentator gave an apt reply.

"Be someone who someone would want to be in a relationship with. There are a lot of people out there who want a great partner, who want someone in a relationship, but why would someone want to be in a relationship with you?...What is it about you that people would not enjoy being around or that people avoid? Fix that," said Rogan

The UFC commentator urged Fridman to find someone who shares the same values as you by avoiding lazy people. Rogan cited his relationship with his wife Jessica as an example, citing that his partner complements him well.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:17):

