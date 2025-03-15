Joe Rogan shares unfiltered take on pre-Elon Musk era Twitter, delivers brutal reality check about foreign funded "misinformation campaigns"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn't mince words when talking about the rampant misinformation in social media, particularly before Elon Musk bought Twitter and rebranded it as X. Rogan strongly believes that the general public is unaware of misinformation, and it would only get worse.

The famed podcaster has often delved into conspiracy theories, and has criticized mainstream media for how they do business. He shared his thoughts on episode #2290 of the Joe Rogan Experience, which featured comedian Michael Kosta as the guest.

To prove his claim, Rogan cited a former FBI agent who investigated interactions on X and deduced that a huge percentage of them were bots. He said:

"I don't think people even truly understand it. We've covered it many times before, but there was a former FBI agent who examined Twitter interactions, and he estimated as much as 80 percent of it is bots. This was like when Elon was buying it, and they were trying to say it was 5 percentage. There's no way it's 5 percentage."

Moreover, Rogan highlighted the brutal reality of foreign nations, particularly the strong powers like China and Russia, using misinformation campaigns against the U.S. He said:

"Because if you're an out-of-state actor, if you're a state actor from another country, you're from China, Russia, and you're involved in misinformation campaigns, you're going to be well-sourced. You're going to be well-resourced. You're probably going to have thousands, maybe millions of accounts."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about misinformation campaign below (2:13:38):

Joe Rogan believes the rise of AI will worsen misinformation campaigns

In addition to the foreign funding, Joe Rogan believes AI will also facilitate large-scale misinformation campaigns. Having seen fake stories, deepfakes, and simulations with AI usage, Rogan believes the problem will worsen.

In the aforementioned podcast, the 57-year-old mentioned AI has power over information distributions. As such, Rogan asserts the consequence would be bad, saying:

"The power that AI is going to have over populations and with the distribution of information is going to be unprecedented. Also, you're never going to know what's real and what's not in terms of news stories because they'll be able to concoct fake news stories that will be indistinguishable." (2:14:51)

Rogan also pointed out the presence of AI versions of himself, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Steve Jobs talking about things they never said.

