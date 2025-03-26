Joe Rogan shares his unfiltered thoughts on recent vandalism of Tesla cars: "That’s where it gets really creepy''

Joe Rogan has voiced his opinions on the recent attacks on Tesla cars. According to Rogan, burning EV vehicles like Tesla can have a dangerous impact on the environment.

Multiple Tesla stores and charging stations have been attacked around the country, prompting the FBI, led by Kash Patel, to organize a task group to apprehend those responsible. These types of protests are seemingly due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's position within the government.

Notably, Musk is in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, which seeks to boost government efficiency by eliminating federal contracts. He also laid off employees at the White House.

Rogan recently spoke to the host of the Modern Wisdom podcast, Chris Williamson on his JRE podcast and expressed his thoughts about the latest vandalism incidents.

The UFC commentator alleged that NGOs are funding the protesters, saying:

''It’s funded by NGOs. That’s where it gets really creepy. Tesla fires are funded by NGOs...They organize protests. Different NGOs do...all funded by the government, all funded by taxpayer money in this weird way."

Rogan further emphasized that the toxic fumes coming out of burning vehicles can have serious health consequences, saying:

''That's like a thousand jet airplanes flying overhead for a year...you're lighting batteries on fire, they're so toxic...it's all going to come down and rain, it's going to pollute the water, the fish are going to be polluted, you're not going to be able to eat them.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via Barron NEWS' X post):

Meanwhile, Musk issued a scathing reaction to the protesters, citing it as ''acts of terrorism," writing on X:

''There is no doubt that shooting bullets into Tesla stores and burning down Superchargers are acts of terrorism."

Joe Rogan says he will not be attending UFC 315 in Canada

UFC 315 is set to take place on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. The PPV event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between reigning champion Belal Muhammad and emerging contender Jack Della Maddalena.

In a recent episode of JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan stated that he would prefer to visit Russia rather than Canada.

''Wow. I won’t be there. I don’t go to Canada anymore. I don’t...No, I’d rather go to Russia."

