Joe Rogan shares valuable piece of advice for "young comics that are just starting to headline now"

Joe Rogan recently shared a noteworthy inference for the young comedians who have just conquered the feat of headlining shows. Rogan had another comedian in attendance when he shared his take.

The 57-year-old hosted fellow comedian Kyle Dunnigan for a recent episode of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Naturally, the comedian duo discussed several issues related to stand-up comedy in the episode. Rogan revealed his aforementioned advice for the young comedians amidst one such discussion.

Rogan mentioned that getting to the point of headlining shows was a massive achievement in a comedian's career. But now that they had already made it, they just needed to stick to the basics and have "fun" during their shows to keep the ball rolling. Rogan said:

"'Dude, listen, you have already made it. You’re a professional now. Everything now is just stick to the grind… You should be so happy. You’re talented and you’re successful. It’s actually happening. People are paying to come to see you.'And I’m like, ‘You got this. Don’t give in to it [the panic], have fun. They [the audience] want you to have fun.'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (39:30):

Joe Rogan details the purpose of setting up his comedy club

Joe Rogan is well aware of the hardships in the field of stand-up comedy on account of his prolonged association with the field. He has talked about those complications in several episodes of JRE.

In one such episode, Rogan mentioned how comedians might make "no money" during their initial years in the field. The former Fear Factor host set up his comedy club, Comedy Mothership, in 2007 to tackle this hazard, along with an initiative to provide comedy aspirants with a platform to nurture their talent.

Rogan hosted the comedian-podcaster, Andrew Schulz, for episode no. 1960 of JRE, where he detailed his vision behind setting up Comedy Mothership. The UFC color commentator said:

"The whole idea is to make the best possible place for standups to perform"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (29:22):

