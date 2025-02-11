Joe Rogan has a shocking theory about protests against Elon Musk and DOGE after controversial salute: "It is organized by the same people"

At a rally celebrating President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk performed two gestures that many interpreted as Na*i or Roman salutes. The controversial actions, dismissed by Musk on X as politicized and a “tired” attack, have ignited a global debate. The renowned UFC commentator, Joe Rogan has now shared his thoughts on the matter.

Several European political parties have demanded Musk’s ban, while far-right and white supremacist groups lauded the gestures. Critics contend that these incidents continue a pattern of provocative behavior, including endorsements of antisemitic content and support for extremist factions.

Amid the uproar, California Senator Adam Schiff raised concerns over Musk’s potential conflicts of interest in his role heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Schiff is scrutinizing Musk’s complex business ties with agencies now facing budget cuts.

On a recent episode of his widely followed Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the 57-year-old said:

"I gurantee it's orgainzed by the same people that are going to lose a sh*t load of money based on all these discoveries. There's no way they are not. If you look at what DOGE is uncovering, what they are uncovering with this USAID stuff, a lot of that stuff was orgainzing through NGOs' protests. They organized the attempt at getting Trump impeached. They organized the impreachment. USAID spent $50 million on the lab that invented corona virus. There's a lot of money involved. And when you have a lot of money involved, you're going to have organized protest."

He further added:

"Where someone is spending a lot of money and they are mobilizing other NGOs, they are using their access, mailing lists and all these different things and they are putting these things together."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts below:

Expand Tweet

Joe Rogan shares his take on future UFC lightweight, featherweight title fights

In another episode of JRE podcast, Joe Rogan outlined his bold vision for the sport’s upcoming title fights. He suggested that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria move up to lightweight to face Islam Makhachev, while pairing former champion Alexander Volkanovski with rising contender Diego Lopes for the 145-pound title.

Rogan’s call for swift action was unmistakable:

“As crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to 55. I really do,Volkanovski-Diego Lopes [at] 45, Ilia goes up to 55. I don’t care if he only defended the one time or didn’t. Who cares? Let’s go. Let’s f*cking go.”

Check out Joe Rogan's take below (3:14:39):

