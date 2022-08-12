"Best birthday cake ever" - Joe Rogan shows off amazing personalized cake vividly depicting him as a space cowboy

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan celebrated his 55th birthday with an extremely unique personalized cake depicting him as a space cowboy. The cake was sent by Rogan’s friends at the Vulcan Gas Company, a company that hosts comedy shows, among other events, in Austin, Texas.

The cake itself was made by the Chez Zee American Bistro, also based in Austin, Texas. Rogan decided to take to social media to show off the fascinating cake in his Instagram post.

The stand-up comedian’s caption read:

“Best Birthday cake ever!”

Check out the Instagram post featuring Joe Rogan's birthday cake:

The cake features a gleefully smiling Joe Rogan complete in cowboy attire seated on top of a brown-colored majestic horse standing on its hind legs. The backdrop presents the Cartwheel Galaxy that the James Webb Telescope recently spotted in outer space, over which Rogan and the horse are superimposed with a message that reads, “Happy Birthday Joe.”

One would assume that the logic behind the cake’s theme stems from Rogan’s deep interest in outer space. The cowboy touch is perhaps due to the UFC color commentator recently shifting his permanent residence to the city of Austin in the 'cowboy' state of Texas.

Joe Rogan says he’d be okay if he had to stop pursuing his multiple interests “tomorrow”

Joe Rogan has gained global stardom thanks to his work as a UFC color commentator, stand-up comedian and podcaster. However, Rogan also believes that if he had to stop his current occupations, he wouldn't be torn about it.

The hit podcaster recently appeared on fellow comedian Theo Von’s show This Past Weekend. Von asked him what he would do if he had to stop pursuing his current occupations. Rogan replied:

"It's not a crazy question but I don't think like that. I just keep doing what I am doing. Like, if I stop tomorrow, I'd be cool. I enjoy doing everything.”

Check out the complete episode below:

Rogan explained that if he had to stop doing what he currently does, he’d simply pick up something new to do:

"I like doing things. I would probably just get really more into archery and playing pool. Or maybe I start drawing again or something. I don't need to do what I am doing, I need to do things. I'd probably just like invest more time in jiu-jitsu."

