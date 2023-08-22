Joe Rogan shows serious concern over China infiltrating the U.S. through biased student exchange policy

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has shown serious concerns over China infiltrating the United States of America through a biased student exchange policy.

Over the years, Rogan has proven himself as someone who isn't afraid to talk about sensitive topics. And his world-renowned podcast gives him the perfect platform to do so where he hosts guests from all sorts of career backgrounds.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator spoke about how China has laws forbidding the American people to do a number of things in their country while that isn't the case in America.

While speaking about how Chinese students come to America and siphon up sensitive data and information, Joe Rogan had this to say:

"China has so much influence on America. It's crazy how different the playing field is between like what we're allowed to do, like Americans can't own businesses in China, they can't own land in China, they can't buy property, but China can do all those things here and they can influence our universities. They bring their students over here. Their students siphon up data and information and oftentimes get caught. It's kind of crazy."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Joe Rogan comments on the future of the UFC bantamweight division

This past week's UFC 292 saw Sean O'Malley upset the odds and become the UFC bantamweight champion by beating Aljamain Sterling. Speaking about what could be next for the newly crowned champion, Joe Rogan labeled the 135-pound division as a 'murderer's row' and said that O'Malley has a lot of options including Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera and Petr Yan.

While speaking about how there are a lot of intriguing fights for Sean O'Malley, Rogan had this to say:

“What a division. I mean this division is just a murderer’s row. It really, really is. I believe Aljo’s probably going to stay in the division and try to get a rematch, but who knows, because you’ve got Merab (Dvalishvili) there, who’s his teammate and (Marlon) ‘Chito’ Vera (possibly) fighting for the title. Petr Yan lost a very close decision loss to Sean O’Malley, he’s still in the hunt. (There are) very, very intriguing fights for the champion.”

Check out Rogan's comments below: