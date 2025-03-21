Joe Rogan slams jiu-jitsu maestro's conditioning regimen, calling it “the dumbest thing"

UFC commentator and popular podcast Joe Rogan host was dumbfounded after his guest explained certain practices that a jiu-jitsu maestro used to execute in his regimen. Calling it 'the dumbest thing,' the 57-year-old showed disapproval as he learned about this technique.

In the latest installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, former American chess player Josh Waitzkin spoke about his experience training with famous jiu-jitsu practitioner Marcelo Garcia. The 42-year-old supposedly rode bikes without brakes, and despite being recognized as one of the best, Rogan slammed this technique.

After Waitzskin explained this training regime, Rogan said:

"Why would you ever get on a bike with no brakes? How are you f****** slowing down? This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life. This is something only white people would figure out."

Check out Joe Rogan's remarks below: (49:31)

Hailed as one of the elites, Garcia has won several submission grappling titles throughout his career. Even Rogan has praised the jiu-jitsu practitioner on multiple occasions. However, it does not seem like the podcast host is a fan of this technique.

When Joe Rogan spoke about why it is harder to get a purple belt

On The Joe Rogan Experience #2254, American actor Mel Gibson revealed that his girlfriend was a purple belt in jiu-jitsu. Surprised by this, Joe Rogan touched on why it is challenging to get to the Purple belt, rather than the Black belt.

In Jiu-jitsu, the rankings start from the White belt and go through the Blue Belt, Purple Belt, Brown Belt, and then the Black Belt. Despite Black being one of the highest rankings, Rogan explains why it is difficult to achieve the purple belt:

"Purple belt is basically a black belt, you just need more time. I always tell all jiu-jitsu students - if you can get to Purple belt you are a Black belt. I think the Purple belt is the hardest to get to. Cause, it's like, in the beginning, you're getting crushed."

Check Joe Rogan's comments below (1:52):

