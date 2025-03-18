Joe Rogan slams 'The Avengers' for endorsing Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election: "You trying to get me to hate superheroes?"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan talks about all aspects of humanity on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, including politics. The podcaster notably criticized members of 'The Avengers' film who publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election.

During an episode of his podcast, Rogan expressed his frustration over Hollywood celebrities trying to influence the presidential race. The controversy came into life when several members of the Avengers cast expressed their support for Harris.

Rogan, on the other hand, had Donald Trump on his podcast and had also invited Harris, but that show didn't come to fruition.

Rogan publicly endorsed Trump but slammed 'The Avengers' for endorsing Harris. He said:

"All the Avengers get together, like, 'Hey, you trying to get me to hate superhero movies? You trying to show me your real weird personalities and get me to hate superhero movies? Why are you doing that? If I was running the Avengers, I'd be like, 'Hey guys, cut the sh*t.' Do you think one person is gonna vote for Kamala Harris because they saw that Iron Man told them to vote for Harris? Are you crazy?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan labels American citizens who think Canada is an enemy as "idiots"

The United States of America and Canada played in a Nations hockey tournament on Feb. 14. The United States won the meeting with a score of 3-1.

Before the game, Canadian fans started booing the U.S. national anthem, leading to fights between the players.

The tension between American and Canadian citizens is at an all-time high and there is an ongoing feud between the leadership of the two countries. During episode #2290 of Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said:

"There's a lot of idiots that now think, 'They're our f*cking enemy. Why are we subsidizing Canada? How come they don't have their own military?' Well, they don't, so let's just like deal with it as it is."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:55):

