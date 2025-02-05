Joe Rogan speculates Special Forces soldier’s suicide note wasn’t his own after shocking Cybertruck explosion: "They get the car wrong"

Joe Rogan and comedian Brian Simpson recently discussed the Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's. The main suspect in the attack was reportedly former Special Forces soldier Matthew Livelsberger.

The explosion saw only one fatality, Livelsberger himself, who was sitting inside the vehicle, and injured a few others. But authorities allegedly suspect that he shot himself before the explosion.

The story took an unexpected turn when retired U.S. Army intelligence officer Sam Shoemate revealed on The Shawn Ryan Show that he allegedly received an email from Livelsberger before the incident.

The email reportedly contained claims of a cover-up related to a 2019 airstrike in Afghanistan and accusations that the FBI was digitally tracking him. As proof of his identity, Livelsberger allegedly shared details about his first car, a black 2006 Ford Mustang, and requested that Shoemate not release the email until after January 1.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In episode #2266 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan weighed in on the email, questioning its authenticity based on how the detail about the car was incorrect:

"The problem is, that was not his first car. [Why lie about that?] Because somebody might not have known. Like, if you ask, there are a lot of people that say, 'What was your first car?' and a lot of people don’t know. I’ve said it publicly, but like, how many people know what my first car was?

"So if you're a dude and you're hanging out with other dudes, [I don't know what you're suggesting. Someone else wrote that?] Yeah, if they get the car wrong, that's a hell of a detail to get wrong."

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (25:38):

Joe Rogan shares what his first car was

In the above podcast, Joe Rogan shared that the first car he bought was a 1973 Chevelle, but it broke down in two days, so he had to return it to the previous owner. Rogan said:

"I had my first car, it was a 1973 Chevelle, but I only had it for like two days. It broke down, and the guy sold me a lemon. I got my money back, and he came and got his car. I think he knew he f**ed me, you know. And then my next car after that was a 1968 Oldsmobile. So, I remember." [26:35]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.