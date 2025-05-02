Joe Rogan stunned by Hal Puthoff's claims on alien life and USA's stash of UFOs 

Renowned physicist Hal Puthoff recently appeared on Joe Rogan Experience [JRE], during which he shared his views about the existence of alien life and USA's collection of UFOs. He is a remote viewing expert and is best known for his work in laser physics and his various theories on zero-point energy.

Ad

Puthoff shared that he was invited to attend a meeting in Washington, D.C., by an unnamed person at some point during the nineties, during which he was informed that USA, Russia and China had discovered craft from crashed extraterrestrial [ET] spacecrafts.

"He sat us all down and said, okay, here's the deal. Here's why I have invited you all over. Let's just say, he says, that the United States, Russia, and China have obtained ET craft that [has] crashed, and we have proof of that. Bodies that aren't human."

Ad

Trending

In light of this, Rogan asked him about the number of UFOs that are currently possessed by the USA. In response, Puthoff estimated that the United States possesses over 10 UFOs, while several more are believed to be held in other parts of the world.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Puthoff's comments on Joe Rogan's podcast below (48:10 and 1:46:20):

Ad

Joe Rogan reacts to reported 1996 UFO landing in Brazil

Joe Rogan previously hosted stand-up comedian Howie Mandel on JRE, during which he shared that he recently viewed a documentary about Brazil's alleged UFO landing in 1996.

Rogan shared his amazement at the documentary, highlighting the infamous 1996 crash and the reported retrieval of an alien being from the ET spacecraft.

"I was watching this documentary today, it's a new James Fox documentary about a UFO landing in Brazil in 1996. Holy sh*t, it's incredible. I had no idea that there is this city called Virginia, and in 1996, according to everyone who was there, according to medical records of people who were there, the military came in and they recovered a crashed UFO."

Ad

He added:

"There [were] living creatures that people came in contact with. One of them was this tiny little thing this guy carried. He carried it to wherever they were going to examine it. When he carried it, he got whatever it had on its skin. It had like a slippery kind of skin. It got into his body and infected him. He wound up with this horrible general infection and wound up dying."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.