"You're making this sound as if this is a story that is commonplace" - Joe Rogan stunned to hear about Operation Highjump conspiracies for the first time

It's not often that Joe Rogan is left relatively spechless when speaking to a guest on his podcast. But when Sam Tripoli told the UFC color commentator about the conspiracy theories surrounding Operation Highjump on episode #1852 of the JRE podcast, Rogan was completely stunned.

The military program was officially titled 'The United States Navy Antarctic Developments Program' and was in motion between 1946 and 1947. Operation Highjump, otherwise known as Task Force 68, is a completely real military operation and is widely documented for the training and testing of military personnel and equipment in artitc conditions.

However, like most government operations, Operation Highjump also has a lot of conspiracy theories, with alleged links to Nazis and alien technology.

Sam Tripoli mainly spoke about the more entertaining side of the operation and stunned Joe Rogan when beginning to explain some theories, causing the UFC commentator to say:

"You're making this sound as if this is a story that is commonplace."

Watch the full JRE clip below:

One of the theories Tripoli mentioned was the Missing 411 theory, which is allegedly a series of missing people all with similar characteristics, many having a German background and high intellect:

"And this [Operation Highjump] is where the Missing 411 come from. The Missing 411, which is all of these people have mysteriously disappeared in forests and they don't know how... It's all really weird, because they all have like a lot of similar characteristics. German-born, like German background excuse me, highly intellegent and like I don't know how weird you wanna get, bro."

Tripoli went on to tell Joe Rogan that some people believe "time traveling Nazis" are the ones going missing and seemingly suggested that the former German force was working alongside alien technology.

What did Joe Rogan say about South American Nazi refugees?

When Joe Rogan sat down with Tim Kennedy during episode #1117 of the JRE podcast, the duo discussed South American-based Nazi testing that took place after the collapse of Nazi Germany.

As many as 9,000 Nazi officers fled to South America, with many of them continuing their medical tests in their new countries. Kennedy told Rogan about some of the tests that Nazi officers apparently did in Chile, which caused the UFC commentator to say:

"The worst aspects of human beings is this desire to hurt people that are weaker than you and torture them."

Watch the full JRE clip here:

Kennedy explained that while filming a documentary in Chile, he met an older man who had been tested on as a child. Despite the disgusting nature of the tests, he still managed to have a positive outlook on life at the time.

This shocked Rogan, who praised the man for being able to have a "beautiful outlook" on life despite his troubling childhood.

