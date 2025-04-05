Joe Rogan surprises guest as he makes feelings known on his first thoughts "when Fear Factor came on" [VIDEO]

Joe Rogan hosted the comedian-actor, Kyle Dunnigan, for a recent episode of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Rogan kicked the episode off with a discussion about the career options he has pursued to date.

In the initial minutes, Rogan and Dunnigan delved into a deep discussion about sitcoms, rating 'The Big Bang Theory' and a few others as exemplary ones. Dunnigan mentioned how sitcoms used to be the big thing in entertainment in those days.

Rogan may have appeared in quite a few sitcoms himself. However, the 57-year-old revealed that acting never interested him as a career because of certain reasons. The JRE host startled his guest after detailing how he was relieved after receiving the offer to host Fear Factor in 2001. Rogan also mentioned that his relief primarily came from the point that he wouldn't have to act anymore:

"When Fear Factor came on, my first thought was like, 'Yes. No actors [to deal with here].'"

Dunnigan exclaimed:

"Oh really?"

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Kyle Dunnigan below (05:17):

How many sitcoms has Joe Rogan appeared in?

Joe Rogan made appearances across several television shows, notably sitcoms, as a part of his developmental deal with Disney. The 57-year-old started his comedy career in 1988 at the age of 21 and added acting as a career option after moving to Los Angeles in 1994.

The 1994 baseball-based Fox sitcom, 'Hardball', stands as his first noteworthy work on screen as an actor. Rogan played a character named Frank Valente, a highly paid individual focused on baseball.

Rogan also earned appreciation from audiences for his role in the NBC sitcom, 'NewsRadio', which started airing in 1995. Rogan also endured the demise of a fellow actor in this show, Phil Hartman, in 1998, which left a deep impact on his mental state. The JRE host, however, continued his role till the show came to an end in 1999.

