Joe Rogan swiftly shuts down guest for using outdated slang while discussing Donald Trump's 27-year-old new press secretary: "She's good though"

Joe Rogan recently stopped one of his podcast guests from using an old NSFW remark about Donald Trump's 27-year-old press secretary. Rogan resorted to appreciating Trump's associate to shut his guest down after his remark.

Ad

In episode no. 2219 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan delved into many discussions with Trump. However, the former MTV VJ and podcaster, Adam Curry, took to the hot seat for the latest episode of JRE (no. 2273).

At one point in the episode, Rogan highlighted the stark difference in Trump's public appearance on Feb. 13 compared to a previous one. The 57-year-old opined that The Trump Organization's head honcho looked a bit "nervous" in his last appearance while labeling his latter persona as a "blooming" one.

Ad

Trending

Rogan also attributed this change to probable discussions within Trump's team which had Curry appreciating Trump's new 27-year-old press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. However, Curry used old slang while describing the acronym he uses to remember Leavitt's name:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Leavitt, the beaver, I call her, who’s the new press secretary [of Trump]. She’s fantastic."

Rogan corrected his podcast guest about the acronym he uses, saying:

Ad

“I don’t think you should say ‘Leavitt, the beaver’. [Laughs ecstatically] Coz we’re old enough to remember when ‘beaver’ was a [slang for] va*ina.”

Check out the conversation between Rogan and Curry below (18:35):

Ad

Joe Rogan endorsed The Republicans officially for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections

Joe Rogan discussed several flaws of the Democrat-led U.S. government while he hosted Donald Trump for episode no. 2219 of The Joe Rogan Experience. However, he preferred maintaining a rather neutral stance mostly throughout the episode.

Rogan turned into an official endorsee for the Republicans after hosting Elon Musk for episode no. 2230 of JRE. The 57-year-old declared his endorsement in the caption of the X update which contained the entire JRE episode. Rogan penned:

Ad

"The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn't for him, we'd be fu**ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.