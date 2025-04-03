Joe Rogan sympathizes with 'Snow White' star Rachel Zegler amid box office disaster  

Comedian Kurt Metzger recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience during which the two entered into a discussion about Snow White film's recent box office disaster.

Metzger stated in the podcast that the blame for the film's failure has been completely shifted to young star Rachel Zegler. He also insisted that the 23-year-old Snow White star did not write the script for the film and decided to use CGI-generated dwarves in the film, which according to him was a decision made by actor Peter Dinklage. In response to Rogan, Metzger said:

"Now if you notice the spin on it, they are putting it all on her [Zegler]. I mean I know she su*ks but she is very young. She didn't write that script though right and I don't think that she made the no dwarves decision, that was Sir Peter Dinklage"

The two then proceeded to discuss the poor use of CGI for dwarves in the movie, with Joe Rogan left unimpressed by what he saw when a video clip of the film was displayed on his big screen. Rogan added:

"Oh wow that does look bad, it doesn't look real at all"

Rogan blamed the film-makers for not advising Zegler to stay out of politics, stating:

"You get some young girl and you don't kind of talk to her about like - Hey, don't get political, you're young and I know you have opinions about things but this should just be about the movie"

Metzger then proceeded to lift some of the blame from Zegler, stating:

"The message of the movie is to be that b*tch. That's the message that they wrote a script thats telling girls- I don't need nodbody tells me, I am a 20-year-old girl so obviously I can run my mouth all the time. That's the theme of the new Snow White"

Metzger suggested that Zegler made a mistake by commenting "Free Palestine" on X page as this allowed the film-makers to put the entire blame of the failure on Zegler's shoulders:

"She made the cardinal error of saying free Palestine on twitter (X). So she could say all that- Men are bad and its this and that but once you do that, now they've put the entire weight of the failure upon her"

Check out Joe Rogan's and Kurt Metzger's words below (28:00):

Joe Rogan calls for DOGE investigation into Snow White

Unimpressed by the visuals of the film, Joe Rogan formed the opinion that DOGE should look into the film for potential fowl play and also criticized Disney for not talking to Zegler regarding the public address of sensitive issues (via the aforementioned source):

"They should get DOGE to look into this movie. They spent 250 million bucks making that movie"

The numbers were just not adding up for Rogan and he could not figure out how the budget of the movie could skyrocket up to 250 million dollars.

Check out Joe Rogan's words below (39:43):

