Joe Rogan has a theory about O. J. Simpson's death but disagrees with "vaccine" rumors

Joe Rogan recently opened up about O.J. Simpson's death and shared an intriguing theory regarding the NFL legend's demise. He passed away last week after losing a battle against prostate cancer.

Simpson was widely considered an American sporting icon and one of the best running backs the NFL had ever seen. However, his legacy was severely marred by horrid controversies, mainly his infamous 1995 trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Simpson notably maintained his innocence over the years. He remained relevant in the public eye during his latter years, often sharing his opinions on sports and politics on social media. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson was notably pro-vaccine and encouraged his followers to get the shot.

During a recent episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' with comedy legend Neal Brennan, Rogan shared his thoughts on how quickly Simpson's death was connected to the vaccine on the internet and said:

"OJ was dead for about an hour before I saw people connecting it to the vaccine because OJ was telling people to get vaccinated. Maybe this guy who murdered his wife and boyfriend, maybe he was racked with guilt his entire life and lived in a constant state of anxiety, and everywhere he went people yelled at him and called him a murderer. Maybe he didn't sleep good."

Joe Rogan emotionally opens UFC 300 fight card recalling his first event

Last weekend, the highly awaited UFC 300 pay-per-view went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Given that the event marked a milestone in the promotion's history, it's no surprise that Joe Rogan was roped in to be part of the commentary team.

During the broadcast, Rogan joined his fellow commentators Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier as the event began. The famous podcaster got emotional as he revisited his time working for the UFC and teared up as the moment hit him.

He said:

"I'm so fired up. I mean, I've been here since UFC 12. So just the fact that it became the sport that it is today is beyond my wildest imagination. To be here for this card with you guys, for UFC 300, I am just blown away."

