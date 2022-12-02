Joe Rogan tried unsuccessfully to convince Neil deGrasse Tyson to make an appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, but the astrophysicist showed no interest in doing so.

On the last episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (#1904) with the renowned astrophysicist as a guest, Rogan was keen to make deGrasse Tyson's acquaintance with Fridman. However, the 64-year-old passed over Rogan's words and seemed to completely ignore the comedian's introduction to the Russian-born American.

Lex Fridman is a Russian-American scientist who hosts a hugely popular podcast known as the Lex Fridman Podcast. The 39-year-old also works and teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researching Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Speaking about Fridman's credentials, Rogan stated:

"Have you done Lex's podcast? You'd love him. He's an AI researcher from MIT originally. Now he's mostly doing independent work and doing his own podcast. Brilliant, briliant guy. You'd love him. He's got an amazing podcast too. Lex actually is one of the most brilliant people I know."

With such flattering words from the host of one of the biggest podcast's in the world, deGrasse Tyson did not seem impressed and gave no reaction to Rogan going on about Fridman's genius.

While in the middle of his plaudits for Fridman, Rogan can even be heard jokingly saying:

"I don't think you're interested in Lex's podcast."

Watch the full spotify episode of The Joe Rogan Experience #1904 with Neil deGrasse Tyson here.

When Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman discussed Lionel Messi on JRE

Lex Fridman once told Joe Rogan about his love for the Argentinian soccer phenom, Lionel Messi. In an earlier episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (#1696), Fridman told Rogan why he considers Messi the 'GOAT' and offered an interesting explanation:

"It has to do with movement. It has to do with where you put your priorities. So the other people in the running... Messi moves like nothing I've ever seen. I think a lot of people agree on this. There's these moments of genius unlike anybody else."

Fridman added:

"This is what everybody agrees on. The question is, how much do you value moments of genius in terms of movement? How many things are you able to create that [make you wonder] like, 'What the fuck did I just watch?' I value that above all else."

Watch Lex Fridman talk about Messi on JRE #1696 below:

