Joe Rogan warns mainstream media could endanger $347 billion worth Elon Musk’s life

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and spoke to the host about various things, from corruption to UFO sightings. Musk remained tight-lipped on his findings while working as the head of DOGE under the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Musk said that corruption exists in the country's capital and his fight will be against bureaucracy in America. Rogan, on the other hand, expressed his concerns that the narratives pushed by the mainstream media against Musk pose a threat to his life.

Musk has been public about the fears of his safety while trying to expose the failures of the system. While the Tesla and SpaceX CEO expressed his fears to Rogan, the UFC commentator replied:

"The more the mainstream media talks about you in this way, and says you're a Nazi. They're completely distorting who you are and people are going along with it and just like we're talking about Trump derangement syndrome, people have Elon derangement syndrome. I see it where people can't see the forest for the trees."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (02:56:55):

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discussed in-depth propulsion systems and UFOs

In the aforementioned episode, Elon Musk dismissed the idea of any government or private firms possessing advanced secret propulsion systems. The Tesla CEO asserted that despite him having a top-level security clearance, he's never seen any evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

Musk also said that he would want UFOs to exist but hasn't seen any evidence so far:

"You know my company SpaceX is has the most advanced rocket technology in the world. I think I'd know, right, and to the best of my knowledge, there is not any magic there. There's not like some super advanced propulsion technology. There's nothing even that I'm aware of that works in theory."

Musk added:

"I have security clearance, I have top top secret that there is. I have equivalent of, like, an all-access pass from a security clearance standpoint so I don't think they're hiding it from me. Like, do I want UFOs to exist, yes I want UFOs to exist, because that would be really interesting, it would be cool, it's a more boring world where UFOs don't exist or like advanced propulsion stuff doesn't exist, but I’ve seen nothing yet."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (1:33:12):

