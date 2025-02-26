Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson dive into how global conflicts fuel the wealth of the elite: "War makes people really rich"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently had Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The two conversed for around two-and-a-half hours about a wide variety of topics. At one point during the episode, Harrelson spoke about wars and profiteering, clips of which have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Harrelson claimed that the weapons industry was one of the most profitable ones out there. He expressed his displeasure with people making money from wars and how it bothered him personally.

"It's a numbers game, and unfortunately, war makes people really rich. I mean, I guess big pharma would be the number one industry, but not far behind, it's gotta be the weapons industry.

"If you even get away from why are these wars happening or are they justified, why are they making that much profit off of these wars ... That bother me. I get sleepless over that."

Check out Woody Harrelson's comments below (35:05):

Woody Harrelson praises Joe Rogan for the way he conducts his podcast

In the opening minutes of the The Joe Rogan Experience episode, the host showered praise on Woody Harrelson, saying he was a fan of the actor's work since the 1980s sitcom Cheers.

Harrelson returned the favor, saying he admired Rogan's fearlessness while conducting interviews. He also commended Rogan for not fearing backlash regarding the guests he invites to his podcast.

"I'm a fan of yours too. I love the things that you've done that just flipped everything on its head. You know, the people that you interviewed, you got people genuinely up in arms, you know. Like, you're not afraid. You are a fearless warrior and I appreciate what you do. Allowing voice to people. Other people would be like, 'You're wrong just to interview that person.'" [8:18 onwards]

