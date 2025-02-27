Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson react to Detroit’s bizarre frozen flood disaster: "Frozen solid in the street and the car alarms going off"

Joe Rogan recently, on his podcast, discussed the devastating frozen floods that hit Detroit with actor Woody Harrelson. A 54-inch water main, which was put in place several decades ago, burst last week, causing a torrent of water to sweep through several streets in the vicinity of southwest Detroit. The cold, however, caused the water to freeze immediately.

Residents evacuated, and some used inflatable boats to navigate through the icy waters. The city has since been working to repair the damaged infrastructure and assist those affected.

Rogan, reflecting on this, said:

"You come back and there's a flood, and Detroit's frozen. You see that in Detroit? Well, they had a flood, and then it froze, so you got cars like up to the f**king windshield frozen solid in the streets, and car alarms going off.

"There was some sort of a water main line that broke, probably because of the cold, and then the streets flooded. When they flooded, they froze, so all these cars—literally up to the windshield—are stuck. See if you can find it. It's crazy to look at."

He added:

"So the cars are getting disturbed, so they're getting crunched, and the cars think that people are breaking into them. As if Detroit doesn’t have enough f**king problems."

Check out Rogan's comments in the video below: (52:04)

During their conversation, they expressed their amazement at the event, highlighting the peculiar image of cars frozen in place with their alarms sounding.

Joe Rogan weighs in: Apple’s encryption standoff with the UK sparks privacy concerns

Joe Rogan raised concerns about digital privacy and government control, particularly in the UK.

Apple’s choice to turn off Advanced Data Protection for UK users instead of accepting government demands for backdoor access has sparked conversations about data security.

The move indicates that rather than lowering its encryption standards, Apple opted to restrict user access to end-to-end encryption, leaving people in the UK more at risk of government tracking. This has fueled talk that the UK is moving further away from privacy rights, prioritizing data access over user protection.

The UFC commentator posted on X, saying:

"This is insanely f**ked up, but the question is did @Google do the same thing with Android? RCS texts are encrypted, but does the UK government have the same access to Android phones? If not, it’s a great motivation to switch platforms."

Check out Rogan's X post below:

