Joe Rogan would've definitely asked this one question if he interviewed Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss instead of Daniel Cormier

Joe Rogan recently opened up on Sean Strickland's octagon interview with Daniel Cormier after UFC 312. Rogan revealed what questions he would have asked Strickland if the UFC commentator was in place of Cormier.

Instead of traveling to Australia for UFC 312, Rogan watched the event held at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena this past weekend on pay-per-view. The 55-year-old was accompanied by Matt Serra, Brendan Schaub, and Bryan Callen, as seen in a recent episode of Fight Companion posted on the former's YouTube channel.

'Tarzan' had a visible gash on his left arm before his title fight against Dricus du Plessis in UFC 312's main event, which du Plessis claimed was a staph infection. Rogan said while watching the post-fight octagon interview that he would have questioned Strickland about the staph infection reports if he had been in Cormier's place.

''Maybe DC asks him, I would definitely ask him, 'was that staff? were you on antibiotics?'. That would have been probably my first question.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:46):

Strickland entered the main event hoping to recapture his title, but du Plessis proved too much for him to handle. Given his unique fighting style, the South African kept Strickland on his toes and caused serious damage with his sharp attacks.

However, the former champion displayed tenacity and fought until the final bell rang. Following 25 minutes of intense action, du Plessis was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Following the matchup, Rogan expressed his thoughts on du Plessis' successful title defense, saying:

'''DDP' fought really well, man. It was that big right hand that changed everything… Look at his eyes...He’s a tough puzzle to figure out. A very tough fight to figure out, he’s a big fu**er for 185lbs too...He did a really good job of setting up, throwing that low kick, switch kick to the body, and kept that pace up for the entire five [rounds].'' [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Michael Bisping reveals the reason behind Joe Rogan's absence from UFC 312

Joe Rogan did not travel to Australia as part of his commentary duties for UFC 312, which took place in Sydney this past weekend.

Before the PPV event, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping appeared on the Jaxxon Podcast and revealed that Rogan dislikes traveling to different nations, saying:

''He [Rogan] doesn’t want to travel anymore. So he only does pay-per-views and then if it’s like in Australia [such as UFC 312] I’ll be doing that one.''

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (33:04):

