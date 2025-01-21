Johan Estupinan says he still can’t believe he is in ONE Championship: “I used to think that it was impossible”

Hard-hitting Colombian knockout artist 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan simply cannot believe he is in the position he's in.

The 22-year-old knockout artist at one point only dreamed about competing in ONE Championship, and admits he never actually imagined he would one day grace the hallowed Circle of the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent pre-fight interview for his next bout, Estupinan talked about his journey to ONE Championship and how impossible it seemed just a few years ago.

'Panda Kick' said:

"Although I’m not too familiar with the word ‘impossible,’ I used to think that it was impossible to get inside of ONE, but I learned that all the struggles I went through helped me accomplish my dreams. That was my biggest lesson. If you keep on fighting for your dreams, you’re going to accomplish them. Just as long as you truly believe in them."

Now, Estupinan is ready to shock the world as he takes on another young sensation in Johan Ghazali this weekend in Bangkok.

Johan Estupinan faces fellow rising star Johan Ghazali at ONE 170

Colombian action star 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is set for an explosive showdown with 18-year-old Malaysian sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali.

The two lock horns in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

