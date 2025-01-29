Johan Estupinan shares thoughts on Johan Ghazali’s power: “Yeah, I felt it”

The highly anticipated battle of the Johans lived up to the hype, as 18-year-old striking phenoms Johan Estupinan and Ghazali showcased their fighting spirit in an electrifying bout that saw both fighters hit the mat.

The matchup between the two young fighters ended with the judges unanimously naming Johan Estupinan the victor. While 'Panda Kick' earned the W, Ghazali also had his moments, knocking down Estupinan with a solid overhand right that had the Colombian figuratively scratching his head.

There is no question about the power behind Ghazali's hits as 'Panda Kick' felt the force of Estupinan's right hand. However, he believes his knockdown was only him going out of balance when Ghazali held onto his leg. In the post-fight interview Nick Atkin held with the Estupinan twins, Johan said:

"I'm not going to make any excuses. The first time, yeah, I felt it. The power. The second time, he pulled my leg. Of course, I was going to fall because he pulled my leg. But the referee said it was a knockdown. I didn't want to argue."

Watch the full interview below:

With the victory at ONE 170, 'Panda Kic' Johan Estupinan earns his fifth win under the ONE Championship banner and ups his pristine professional Muay Thai record to 27-0.

"Keep fighting for this great dream" - Johan Estupinan dead set on conquering ONE Championship with twin Jordan

The night was even more special for the Estupinan camp as Jordan Estupinan also scored a win on the ONE 170 card against British opponent Freddie Haggerty. The twins now ride high on a back-to-back victory, fueling their dreams of conquering one championship together.

Taking to Instagram, Johan wrote in Spanish:

"We are going to continue fighting for this great dream alongside my brother, who you have just seen is also a machine. We are going to conquer #onechampionship and continue giving people what they like most: that great show."

Fight fans can rewatch all the action at watch.onefc.com.

