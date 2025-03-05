Johan Ghazali admits Tawanchai came in with better game plan than Superbon: “That fight IQ of his was definitely the difference”

At just 25 years old, Tawanchai is in his prime, and it is evident in his performance. On Jan. 24 at ONE 171, Tawanchai claimed the title of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion with an overwhelming aggression that saw Superbon hit the mats thrice in the second round.

Ad

But this win wasn't about power, conditioning, or who trained harder - it was about strategy. Or at least, that's how Johan Ghazali sees it:

"When he fought Superbon, I think it wasn't a matter of who trained harder or anything like that. But it was just his game plan that he and his team set up that helped him. But yeah, that fight IQ of his was definitely the difference."

Ad

Trending

Tawanchai has the ability to come up with the perfect game plan and execute it masterfully. As he prepares to go against Japanese star Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172, perhaps the same calculated brilliance will earn him his second gold - this time in kickboxing.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"He's faced it all" - Johan Ghazali believes Tawanchai's incredible mix of youth and experience will overwhelm Masaaki Noiri

Tawanchai may be young, but his experience is off the charts. With a combined Muay Thai and kickboxing record of 134 wins, 31 losses, and 2 draws, the 25-year-old champ has already taken out some of the best strikers in the world.

Ad

At ONE 172, the Thai superstar is stepping into the cage against Masaaki Noiri with the lethal combination of youth, experience, and skill. Here's what Johan Ghazali had to say:

"His age aside, his experience in fighting will show in this fight. He's just so experience. You look at the guys he's fought, and it's hard to say he hasn't fought anyone who doesn't fight like Noiri. He's faced it all. So yeah, his age or youth and his experience [will be the difference]."

The Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs Masaaki Noiri matchup is one of five title fights in the stacked ONE 172 card. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23. Buy tickets here to watch live or catch the action on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.