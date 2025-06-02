Johan Ghazali not dwelling on Johan Estupinan defeat with ONE Fight Night 32 return locked in: “I’m proud of my improvements”

Johan Ghazali is not dwelling on his last performance inside the Circle. 'Jojo' kicked started his ONE run with five straight wins, four of them coming by way of knockout.
However, the teen phenom has lost two out of his last three, including a frustrating unanimous decision defeat at the hands of undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan in his last outing.
But instead of letting the loss get to him, Ghazali got back to work. Honing his skills at the Superbon Training Center in Bangkok, Ghazali believes that he's made some serious improvements, and he can't wait to show them off this Friday night when he returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.
Speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, he said:
"I’m proud of my improvements...It was just minor little details here and there. I did my best, or the best I could do during that moment, so I’m happy and just looking forward to the next."
Johan Ghazali thinks he holds all the cards against Diego Paez
Standing in Johan Ghazali's way of a win at ONE Fight Night 32 will be the always dangerous Diego Paez.
Like Ghazali, Paez will be looking for a much-needed win after coming up short in his last outing. Of course, Ghazali has no intention of letting that happen.
He said:
"Paez, respect to him, he's strong and experienced...He's really good when he throws. But, there's just one too many advantages that I see myself having against him."
Who comes out on top when two of ONE Championship's top prospects square off inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium?
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.