Johan Ghazali responds to haters and doubters for the smack talk: "They've never stepped into the ring"

Johan Ghazali has fired back at his online critics with a passionate defense of his character, expressing frustration at being judged by people who have never experienced combat sports competition.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative addressed the intense criticism he's faced following his recent struggles on the global stage of ONE Championship.

"Yeah. Because nobody gives a sh*t, you know? Yeah, that's what really pisses me off. There's people who can just judge you based off, I mean, I don't know. It's even hard for me to talk about it because these people have never done anything. They've never stepped into the ring," the Sarawakian athlete told the South China Morning Post.

"If you look at anyone who stepped in the ring, they don't judge even a little compared to what these bloody couch warriors or keyboard warriors do. So, it's hard just being on the other side of it, but at the same time, you know, this is the price to pay, and I kind of asked for it."

While being judged by inexperienced critics, unfortunately, is part and parcel of the fight game, Johan's ability to turn them into motivation has helped him bounce back from his first defeat to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in style.

After smashing his way to a US$100,000 contract and a spot on the main roster of ONE Championship, Johan Ghazali made his hotly anticipated American primetime debut with a 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares. In the match that followed, though, Nguyen had 'Jojo's' number throughout their three-round war.

The 18-year-old, however, returned to the winner's column with a highlight-reel finish of Josue Cruz at ONE 168: Denver. Sadly, he's gone 0-2 since with two defeats in succession to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez.

Johan Ghazali fired up to redeem himself at ONE Fight Night 35

Next up, Johan Ghazali faces Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

The 18-year-old is in the final stretch of his fight camp at Superbon Training Camp, and he's feeling confident of his chances to secure a win at long last this year.

"Man, I don't know what else to say, but I guess I'm just fired up to put on a show and get my hand raised," the youngster told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview.

Will he return to the winner's column come fight night, or could the redemption-chasing El Zakaria stun him inside the Mecca of Muay Thai? Let us know below!

