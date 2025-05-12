Johan Ghazali reveals the biggest advice he received from Superbon: “You got to touch up everything else” 

It seems Johan Ghazali has found himself in good hands with Superbon. The 18-year-old Muay Thai standout is getting ready for his next fight at ONE Fight Night 32, and this time, he’s had one of the sport’s best watching over his training.

After going 4-0 with four knockouts on ONE Friday Fights, Ghazali’s transition to the main roster hasn’t been as smooth, picking up one win in his last three. That shift made him reassess some things. Superbon stepped in with a simple message: power’s great, but it’s not enough. About that, Ghazali told the South China Morning Post:

"So my hands have power. But Superbon tells me, 'you have power, everybody knows. But you got to touch up everything else.”

It’s not flashy advice, but Ghazali’s taken it to heart. And now, as he looks to bounce back against Diego Paez on June 6, he’s focusing less on highlights and more on putting the full game together.

Watch the full interview below:

Johan Ghazali honored to have Superbon supervise his training

When he went to Superbon Training Camp, Johan Ghazali didn’t expect this much attention from the man himself. Maybe a few tips here and there, but definitely not daily pad work with one of the best strikers in the world. He said:

"Superbon has been training me daily, he’s been holding pads for me. This is actually pretty shocking, so he’s been holding pads for me daily. I think he really wants me to win."

That kind of attention goes a long way, especially for Ghazali, who's been trying to find his footing at the highest level. It's given 'Jojo' the broader picture so he can better round out his skills for his next bout.

Ghazali will go up against Diego Paez on ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

