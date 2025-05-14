Johan Ghazali says a KO finish is inevitable vs Diego Paez: "You'd see what happens on fight night"

Malaysian-American striking sensation Johan Ghazali enters ONE Fight Night 32 with renewed confidence and a measured approach to scoring his next highlight-reel moment on the global stage. The 18-year-old, who faces Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez inside the Lumpinee Stadium on June 6, remains confident in his finishing ability while acknowledging the importance of strategic patience in this impending flyweight Muay Thai war in Bangkok, Thailand.

The striking specialist told Combat Sports Today:

"I don't want to promise a knockout, but you'd see what happens on fight night...It will be there, early or late, but at the same time, I'm ready to fight a little bit longer before relying on my knockout power."

While he's eager to display a more tactical approach, 'Jojo' clearly remains happy to rely on his crushing knockout power to return to the winner's column on fight night.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp martial artist endured a bad start to 2025 after going down to undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Before this recent setback, 'Jojo' walked out of the Circle with his hand raised on six occasions, winning five via knockout.

Watch the full interview here:

Johan Ghazali says Diego Paez should be in for 'a tough time' at ONE Fight Night 32

As a fighter brewing with knockout power, Johan Ghazali is ready to shut down Diego Paez as soon as the opportunity presents itself. However, if the Colombian-American's chin does survive the test of time, 'Jojo' reckons he'd be ready to make life difficult for his opposite number the deeper the fight goes.

In a separate interview, Johan Ghazali told the South China Morning Post:

"Of course. Every opponent is in for a tough time. They're all in for a long morning."

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free.

