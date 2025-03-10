Johan Ghazali says Nabil Anane's freakish height isn't his only gift: "His power has made the difference"

Malaysian-American upstart Johan Ghazali thinks Nabil Anane's ridiculous six-foot-four frame isn't the only thing that makes him special. Per 'Jojo,' the Thai-Algerian's power is just as good.

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 may have sent the young star packing in his debut with a 123-second knockout at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023, but the towering striking specialist has won six in a row since.

Included in Nabil Anane's run of triumphs was a sensational first-round finish of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past January, one that earned him the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title and a rematch against divisional king 'The Kicking Machine.'

Their bantamweight title unification battle takes place at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

the Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym athlete told Sportskeeda MMA.

"What I've been most impressed by Nabil is his ability to put his power to good use... Yeah, the reach is there, his frame and all, but his power has made the difference in all of his fights since that Superlek loss."

Johan Ghazali's assessment of Nabil Anane is pretty spot-on

Nabil Anane's monstrous build has been earning all the plaudits, but it's hard to say that Johan Ghazali's belief about Anane's knockout power isn't accurate.

As much of a reach advantage as the Team Mehdi Zatout star owns, he still needs to do a lot to close the distance and work his magic as he enters the pocket.

He's been able to utilize his power to good use to put Nakrob Fairtex, Carrillo, and 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai to sleep.

Even in his unanimous decision wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, and Soe Lin Oo, the young star did throw heavy combinations for three rounds.

Could it be the difference against Superlek in their hotly anticipated rematch?

