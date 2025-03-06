Johan Ghazali says Superlek will have it tough vs towering Nabil Anane at ONE 172: “Knocking out Nabil isn’t going to be easy”

Johan Ghazali can't see two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 KO'ing Nabil Anane this time around.

Nearly two years ago, 'The Kicking Machine' scored a quick-fire finish over Anane in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22. Now, the two will meet once again with the stakes even higher.

Emanating from the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see Superlek put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Anane, the current ONE interim Muay Thai world titleholder.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali sees Superlek and Anane delivering a back-and-forth war that, in all likelihood, will go to the judges.

"Tough one, but I’d say a decision, a decision, maybe," Ghazali said. "Like I don’t see him struggling or anything like that, but I think knocking out Nabil - in the form he’s in - isn’t going to be easy. That’s all."

Nabil Anane looks to even the series against Superlek at ONE 172

A lot has changed since the first time Nabil Anane met Superlek.

The six-foot-four Algerian-Thai sensation has since earned noteworthy wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, and Felipe Lobo.

However, none of Anane's victories were as big as his insane first-round knockout of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170.

Carrillo was originally scheduled to face Superlek that night, but 'The Kicking Machine' was forced to bow out due to an injury.

As a result, Anane stepped in and the two squared off to crown a new ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Anane landed a jaw-dropping TKO over 'King of the North,' extending his unbeaten streak to six and picking up his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Will Nabil Anane trade in his interim title for an undisputed strap in "The Land of the Rising Sun", or will Superlek go two-up on the 20-year-old star?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

