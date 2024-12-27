Johan Ghazali wants to test Johan Estupinan’s chin with his power: “He’s been cracked every single fight”

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali believes his knockout power will be too much for fellow rising star Johan Estupinan in their scheduled showdown next month in Thailand.

'Jojo' will take on 'Panda Kick' in a featured flyweight Muay Thai match at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 happening at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. Both fighters are angling for a big win to further highlight their standing as an emerging force in ONE Championship.

During the virtual media day for the event, Johan Ghazali spoke about his opponent, particularly how Estupinan's chin would handle his vaunted KO power, saying:

"Honestly, no [Estupinan's chin would not hold up]. I don't think he can. He's been cracked every single fight since he's joined ONE Championship, not every single fight, but most of them."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

KO power is something Johan Ghazali has established himself for since joining ONE Championship in February 2023. He has won six of seven matches, five of which came by way of knockout. His most recent was in September in the United States, where he stopped Mexican Josue Cruz in the opening round.

The Malaysian-American fighter looks to do the same against Colombian Estupinan at ONE 170, which is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Johan Ghazali excited to touch gloves with Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

Johan Ghazali knows he is up against a formidable opponent in Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 and is looking forward to testing his skills against him.

He shared this during the virtual media day for ONE Championship's first numbered card for 2025, highlighting the Colombian is a step up in competition but someone he is every bit ready for.

The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym standout said:

"He's definitely a step up in competition. But that's what I came for. I expected this in ONE Championship and I feel all my next fights will be a step up in competition. So I'm ready. He is definitely a step up in competition, but it's something I'm used to."

In 22-year-old Estupinan, Ghazali is up against an opponent who has been undefeated in four fights to date in ONE. Three of his victories have come by way knockout, including his debut in May this year, where he stopped Japanese Kouta Omori in just 27 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.