John Kavanagh wants one thing to be different about Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3

Conor McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has asserted that he would like the trilogy fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz to take place at lightweight (155 pounds).

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz transpired at UFC 196 in March 2016. McGregor lost that fight via second-round submission. Following this, the rematch between McGregor and Diaz took place at UFC 202 in August 2016. McGregor won that fight via majority decision. Both fights were contested at welterweight (170 pounds).

Speaking to BT Sport, John Kavanagh revealed that if Conor McGregor faces Nate Diaz for the third time, he would want that fight to be fought in the lightweight division:

“It has to be at 155. I’ve already heard Conor saying in an interview that it’ll be at 170 again. I think that there’s maybe five hairs left that are not grey that he wants to make sure are snow-white.” Kavanagh jested, alluding that his hair is graying from the stress caused by McGregor’s decision to have the trilogy fight at welterweight.

“But would it not be a great story if it’s for the 155 belt? I think that would be a great story. Yeah, let’s campaign for that – Me and you, start that campaign – Conor vs. Diaz part 3, at 155, for the belt.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Kavanagh suggested that the storied rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz would get another great chapter added to it if their trilogy bout has the UFC lightweight title on the line.

Conor McGregor faces a dangerous opponent ahead of a potential Nate Diaz trilogy fight

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 196

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the MMA community is excited for The Notorious One’s return to active MMA competition. Conor McGregor has lately been quite assertive about his ambitious plans for 2021 and his future in combat sports.

Talks of a potential trilogy fight with Nate Diaz and a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov have got the vast majority of fight fans thrilled to see what the future holds for McGregor.

However, McGregor first has to get past an incredibly dangerous and focused Dustin Poirier in their five-round lightweight bout that’ll headline UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. The fight will take place at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island (Yas Island) in Abu Dhabi, UAE (the UFC 257 main card starts at 7 am local time on January 24th, in Abu Dhabi).