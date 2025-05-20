John Lineker confident he has skills to survive an apocalypse: “If there was a zombie invasion today”

Veteran Brazilian martial artist John Lineker believes he has the skills to survive a zombie apocalypse largely due to the time he spent watching the hit TV series The Walking Dead. 'Hands of Stone' considers himself a big fan of the American post-apocalyptic horror drama, which ran for 11 seasons, lasting until 2022.
He enjoys how the show's characters were developed and its general themes of friendships, loyalty and camaraderie. Lineker also said that the show has given him enough insights about a zombie apocalypse that he feels he is prepared to deal with it if ever it does happen.
He told ONE Championship in an interview:
“If there was a zombie invasion today, I would already have a lot of plans to deal with the zombies. I would know how to deal with and how not to get killed by a zombie. There are many strategies in the series that I would use if there was a zombie invasion today."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
John Lineker added:
“We already know how to kill a zombie, with a shot or a knife to the head. Whenever there’s a group of zombies, it’s better to run away than to fight them because when they’re in a group, it’s more dangerous. But when they’re in one or two, you can fight them (laughs).”
The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series of the same name. It follows a large group of people who were survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to survive the attacks from zombies.
John Lineker seeks to continue challenging himself at this stage of his distinguished career
A challenge is something John Lineker is not shying away from, which is why at this stage of his illustrious career he has chosen to expand his horizons, competing in Muay Thai and kickboxing on top of his traditional lane of MMA.
The 34-year-old Brazilian star has competed in the striking-only arts in his last four matches and has had fair success, going 2-2.
He won back-to-back Muay Thai matches in September and October last year, defeating American Asa Ten Pow and Russian Alexey Balyko, respectively, both by knockout.
John Lineker, however, lost to Thai Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai by decision in their Muay Thai joust in January and then to Japanese kickboxer and former world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan by split decision.
But despite the consecutive losses of late, Lineker said he is determined to continue with his multi-pronged ONE campaign and prove he is the consummate fighter.