John Lineker recalls last-second burst in buzzer-beating KO of Kim Jae Woong: “I tried to knock him out until the end”

You can never let your guard down against former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker, since he has weapons of mass destruction tucked away in his fists.

'Hands of Stone’ can take away your consciousness in a split second, and opponents should always be wary of his insane power as long as there’s time on the clock.

Kim Jae Woong learned this the hard way at ONE Fight Night 13 last weekend when Lineker detonated an atomic bomb straight to his chin in the waning seconds of their three-round catchweight bout.

John Lineker, who returned to the win column following setbacks against the division’s king Fabricio Andrade, addressed his clutch KO with four seconds left on the clock.

He told the Singapore-based organization in his post-event interview:

“I tried to knock [him] out until the end. My coaches told me I have to keep on going. I always go for the knockout. I don’t like to leave the fight in the hands of the judges.”

Truth be told, the unranked Kim was more than holding his own against the number-one ranked contender up until that last-gasp finish.

‘The Fighting God’ was able to use his length to counter from the outside and surprisingly came out on top during some of their grappling exchanges.

Then again, John Lineker simply needs to connect one time and it’s practically lights out for anyone.

With the South Korean trapped near the ring ropes, the 33-year-old unleashed his signature right hook to the body and left cross combo that has spelled doom for a lot of fighters in the past.

Kim dropped like a sack of potatoes and received undefended shots to the face, forcing the referee to halt the closely-contended match.

It’s never over until the fat lady sings, especially if you’re up against John Lineker.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the amazing finishes of ONE Fight Night 13 free of charge.