John Lineker says Fabricio Andrade has what it takes to beat ‘tough’ opponent Jonathan Haggerty: “He’s a great striker.”

If there’s one person who understands the depths of Fabricio Andrade’s brilliant striking pedigree, it’s certainly John Lineker.

‘Hands of Stone’, after all, took on the dynamic ONE bantamweight MMA world champion on two separate occasions and experienced firsthand how special ‘Wonderboy’ truly is.

Their rivalry began at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year. The younger Andrade was on the cusp of being the first fighter to finish Lineker via strikes, up until an errant foul turned it into a no-contest.

Fabricio Andrade left no doubt in the rematch, as he once again out-struck his heavy-handed foe and took the belt home via TKO at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

While John Lineker is certainly no slouch in the striking department, he conceded that his fellow Brazilian is a different type of monster altogether.

As such, the 33-year-old veteran believes Andrade will become a two-sport world champion when he locks horns with another world-class striker, Jonathan Haggerty, at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Lineker shared in a ONE Championship interview:

“It’s going to be a tough fight for Fabricio because Jonathan Haggerty is a Muay Thai specialist. Despite Fabricio having done some Muay Thai and kickboxing fights, he ended up migrating and focusing more on MMA. But I believe that Fabricio can do well in this fight because he’s a great striker.”

While Jonathan Haggerty’s striking credentials in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ speak for themselves, Lineker thinks fans and pundits should not underestimate Andrade in their upcoming clash for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Apart from his well-rounded arsenal from his kickboxing experience, Andrade also possesses an underrated granite chin.

‘Wonder Boy’ took on Lineker’s best shots and lived to tell the tale. Sure, Haggerty is a cerebral assassin, but he does not possess Lineker’s freakish power.

We’ll soon see how this epic match-up match-up unfolds in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The full event will air live on US Primetime from Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.