John Lineker says his ‘Hands of Stone’ will be at its most potent in kickboxing debut at ONE 172: “That’s no secret”

John Lineker is ready to bring his legendary power to the world of kickboxing.

After notching a pair of highlight-reel knockouts in Muay Thai, 'Hands of Stone' will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with former ONE world champion Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

Lineker, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, is best known for his heavy hands and his immense pressure which has resulted in 18 career KOs.

He'll look to deliver another highlight-reel finish when he meets Akimoto inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

"My most dangerous weapons are definitely my heavy hands and my aggressive style," Lineker told ONE. "That's no secret, everyone knows it. I'm going to keep going and look for the knockout every time, as I always do in all my fights."

ONE 172 will be Lineker's first time competing in kickboxing after dipping his toe into the art of eight limbs late last year.

Hiroki Akimoto sees some openings in John Lineker's striking

John Lineker will face an incredibly tough test in his kickboxing premiere when he meets the bantamweight division's fourth-ranked contender.

Hiroki Akimoto is also a former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, with wins over Zhang Chenglong, Qiu Jiangliang, and Capitan Petchyindee. Akimoto is also a former WBC Muay Thai champion with an overall record of 26-4, 10 of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Knowing just how dangerous Lineker's hands are, Akimoto believes he's spotted some holes in the Brazilian's game, opening him up for a fight-ending counter.

"Lineker has been an MMA champion and recently had three Muay Thai fights," Akimoto said at the ONE 172 press conference. "While he's a decisive fighter who scores knockdowns and KOs in his fights, I notice he has some openings. I'm looking to capitalize on those for a counter-KO."

Will it be Lineker's power or Akimoto's experience that wins the day at ONE 172?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

