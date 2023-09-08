John Lineker sees a "great fight" against Stephen Loman: “He also wants to fight for the title”

John Lineker is gearing up for a crucial bantamweight tie versus Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14.

Like him, his dance partner inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, has eyes on one thing – Fabricio Andrade’s world title. With that in mind, ‘Hands of Stone’ is ready to put everything on the line when he makes the long walk down the ramp next.

In addition, the Brazilian veteran refuses to shrug off what the Team Lakay athlete brings to the table, having witnessed his perfect rise under the promotion since debuting in December 2021.

Speaking to ONE Championship, John Lineker had this to say about the No.2-ranked athlete:

“Loman is a tough athlete, a guy who goes after his opponents all the time. For sure, we will have a great fight. He has shown that he also wants to fight for the title.”

After all, both men thought they had done enough to earn a shot at ‘Wonder Boy’s’ gold with wins in their past outings.

John Lineker bounced back from his pair of dismal performances against Andrade with a last-gasp knockout win over Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13. Meanwhile, ‘The Sniper’ moved up as a favorite for the crown after his decisive triumph over longtime king Bibiano Fernandes.

Unfortunately for both men, Andrade will have his hands full as he takes on Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title.

But when he is due for a return to defend his bantamweight MMA world title, ‘Hands of Stone’ and Loman know they could be next in line should they triumph over the other at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire card will air live and free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.